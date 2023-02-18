Broad, Anderson surpass Warne and McGrath with record-breaking haul

England duo Stuart Broad and James Anderson scripted history on Saturday by claiming the record for most Test wickets as teammates from Australian greats Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

The pair overtook their Australian rivals when Broad clean-bowled Devon Conway early in the final session of the ongoing first Test between England and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

It was a record-breaking 1002nd Test scalp as teammates for Broad and Anderson, as the pair overtook the long-standing record that was previously held by McGrath and Warne (1001).

Most Test wickets as teammates

1002* – James Anderson and Stuart Broad (ongoing)

1001 – Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath

895 – Muttiah Muralidaran and Chaminda Vaas

762 – Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose

While Anderson debuted at Lord’s against Zimbabwe back in May of 2003, the evergreen 40-year-old had to wait until the end of 2007 when a then 21-year-old Broad won his first cap against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Since then both Anderson and Broad have proven time and time again to be among the most formidable quicks in Test cricket and the pair are among a group of just seven players to have amassed more than 500 wickets individually at the Test level.

And the majority of those Test scalps have come with their partner in crime in the same side, as they are yet again for the opening match of the two-game Test series against New Zealand.