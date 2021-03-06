BRO Constructs 200-Feet Bailey Bridge, Restores Connectivity To 13 Villages In Uttarakhand

Chamoli: A 200-feet Bailey Bridge, built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Reini Village on Joshimat – Malari road across the Rishiganga River was thrown open for public on Wednesday, said a statement by the Defence Ministry.

“With this, the BRO has restored connectivity, in a record time of 26 days, to the 13 border villages of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district that were cut-off due flash floods on February 7,” it noted.

According to the statement, BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry said the bridge has been named ‘The Bridge of Compassion’ as a tribute to the fallen “Karma Yogis of the Reini power plant and the NTPC power plant”.

“He thanked the state government for providing support and assistance to the BRO in completing this difficult task,” it mentioned.

The Glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Rishiganga River had washed away a 90-metre RCC Bridge near Reini Village on Joshimat – Malari road. The bridge was the only link to Niti Border in Chamoli district. The GLOF had also washed away a hydro-electric plant located at the same site. More than 200 workers of the hydro-electric plant were trapped.

The BRO swung into action by deploying 20 small teams consisting of 200 personnel of 21 BRTF under Project Shivalik in the affected area for relief and rehabilitation work. More than 100 vehicles/equipment and plants that included 15 Heavy Earth Moving equipment/machinery like Hydraulic Excavators, Dozers, JCBs and Wheel Loaders etc were pressed into service. BRO also inducted critical equipment with the help of Indian Air Force.