Britney Spears Shares Miscarriage News of ‘Miracle Baby’ With Sam Asghari

New York: As Britney Spears and her fiance, Sam Asghari recently announced their pregnancy and their wedding plans, the pop star announced a sad piece of news on social media revealing how she faced a miscarriage during early pregnancy. She even urged her fans for privacy during this difficult time.

The note she penned read, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.”

She added, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Sam took to the comment section to remind Britney that they will have a miracle soon. He wrote, “We will have a miracle soon.” Britney’s friends and fans, too, left encouraging messages for the singer on the comment section. “I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love Love you lots B” wrote Paris Hilton. A fan expressed, “OH NO!!!! britney we stay by your side forever! Love u.”

In April this year, Britney Spears announced that she is pregnant with her third kid. The announcement came five months after a judge ended the conservatorship that gave her father control over many aspects of her life. The ‘Criminal’ songstress took to Instagram and penned down a lengthy note to share with her 40 million followers that she was having a baby with partner Sam Asghari. Britney who has two teenage sons, also revealed she suffered depression during a previous pregnancy.