Britney Spears Earns Right To Hire Her Own Lawyer In Conservatorship Case

Los Angeles: A Los Angeles judge has said US pop star Britney Spears can choose her own lawyer in the fight to end her controversial conservatorship.

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny granted Spears’ request to hire Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor-turned-skilled litigator, to be her lawyer in the singer’s ongoing effort to end her 13-year conservatorship, under which she has little control over her finances or important life decisions.

Spears, who dialed into the hearing, spoke for about 15 minutes and became emotional, saying she wants an “investigation” of the alleged abuse.

She also reiterated that she wants her father, James “Jamie” Spears, out as a co-conservator, and that she refuses to undergo more medical assessments, which she called “stupid psych tests.”

The singer’s supporters rallied outside the court, and also gathered on the other side of the country in central Washington DC as the hearing was being held.

Spears, 39, has been under the conservatorship since 2008, when concerns over her mental health prompted her father to petition the court for legal authority over his daughter’s life.

