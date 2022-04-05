Britney Spears
Britney Spears confirms writing new memoir

By Haraprasad Das
New York: Britney Spears has confirmed that she is in the process of writing a book, in which she intends to pen a new tell-all memoir.

Spears shared the news in a message posted on Instagram on Monday night.

The singer said the memoir will tackle painful events in her life that she has “never been able to express openly”.

In November, a judge ended a legal guardianship that controlled many aspects of her life for over a decade.

Spears was put into a conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, in 2008, when the star faced a mental health crisis.

 

