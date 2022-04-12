Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy: Here’s What She Says

Washington: Singer Britney Spears has announced her pregnancy with fiance Sam Asghari on Tuesday. Britney took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers.

She wrote: I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!

It is pertinent to mention that this will be the first child for Spears and Asghari — and if Spears has anything to say about her new freedom, hopefully it’s the first of many happy moments to come.