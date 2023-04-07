British PM Rishi Sunak Reacts To Padma Award To His Mother-In-Law Sudha Murty

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday expressed happiness after his mother-in-law Sudha Murty was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Reacting to wife Akshata Murty’s Instagram post, on Murty being honoured with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to social work and philanthropy, Sunak wrote “A proud day”.

Akshata, who was present at the ceremony later took to Instagram to write “Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan award from the President of India in recognition of her contributions in social work.”

“I reflected on my mother’s extraordinary journey, from STEM to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me,” she added.

“Her example has put volunteering, learning and listening at the heart of how I hope to live in @10downingstreet,” the UK First Lady further added.

The First Lady of the United Kingdom concluded by saying, “My mother doesn’t live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me – hard work, humility, selflessness – mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday,”

Her husband and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacted to the Instagram post and commented, “A proud day,” alongside two clapping emojis.

Sudha Murty’s husband and Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, son Rohan Murty, and her sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni were also present at the ceremony. Narayana Murthy was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

In her acceptance speech at the ceremony attended by her family, Sudha Murty thanked the people of India for their unconditional support.