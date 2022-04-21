British PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad on a two-day visit to India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad Thursday morning on a two-day visit to India. He will visit the Gandhi Ashram and later to Gujarat Biotechnology University and Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

The United Kingdom PM will also visit a plant of JCB Company at Halol near Vadodara. Johnson will leave for Delhi in the evening.

Mr Johnson will hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. India and the United Kingdom enjoy a long and historical relationship that was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit last year.

The two Prime Ministers will review the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

This will be his maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.