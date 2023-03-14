British Deputy High Commissioner visits World Skill Centre

Bhubaneswar: British Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Peter Cook visited the World Skill Centre today. He interacted with the WSC team and visited the labs of different courses to have a clear understanding of the Odisha skill ecosystem.

During the presentation and discussion, many points related to sharing of experience with respect to Skill training were discussed.

Some of the key outcomes of the meeting are the Association with the British Council, Student exchange programs to the UK, Curriculum alignment & recognition as per the UK Labour Council for exploring future placement in companies in the UK, Introduction of skill training in Cyber Security at WSC in collaboration with British Council etc.

This meeting is a great initiative towards shaping World Skill Centre as a world-class institute in the Global Skill ecosystem and helping “Skilled in Odisha Going Global”.