Brilliant Health Benefits Of Neem Leaves

New Delhi: Neem Tree is a tree native to India. Neem is best known for its anti-aging properties. Due to its antioxidant properties, neem protects the skin from harmful UV rays, pollution and other environmental factors. Here are some of the herbal remedies, health benefits and magical properties of neem.

Boosts Immunity

Thanks to the wealth of antioxidants and bioactive components, Neem confers several folk remedies for improving the immune system, fighting microbes and shielding the body against various infections. It also portrays the presence of strong anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and antifungal properties, which is extremely effective in preventing infections like fever, common cold, sore throat, and other respiratory anomalies.

Purifies Blood

Thanks to the detoxifying properties of the humble neem, the herbal extract is extremely beneficial in purifying the blood. By cleansing the blood, it improves blood circulation and facilitates removal of toxins from the bloodstream.

Regulates Diabetes

This incredible leaf portrays strong anti-diabetic properties which play a key role in pacifying the blood sugar levels in the body. The β-pancreatic cells, which helps in the production of insulin becomes extremely active on the consumption of the leaf powder or juice. It also helps to reduce the breakdown of starch into glucose which in turn leads to low blood glucose levels in the body and maintains a balanced diabetic reading

Acne relief

Neem also has anti-inflammatory property that reduces acne. The neem oil is believed to relieve skin dryness, skin itchiness and redness. It also prevents pimples and skin blemishes.

Strong and long hair

Neem also helps in strengthening hair quality and promotes growth of hair. Neem paste is also used as a hair conditioner. Due to its antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, neem is an excellent way to curb dandruff. This makes hair follicles stronger, thus encouraging hair growth too. It provides the required nourishment and conditioning to the roots, making them stronger and shinier.