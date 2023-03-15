Brief Relief: Lahore High Court Asks Police To Stop Operation To Arrest Imran Khan

Lahore: The Lahore High Court has ordered the police to stop the operation to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan till 10am (05:00 GMT) on Thursday.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry seeking to stop the “atrocities” outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The Islamabad High Court is also expected to deliver its verdict later on Wednesday on another PTI plea challenging the arrest warrant against Khan.