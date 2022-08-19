Bridgerton Actor Phoebe Dynevor Shares Throwback Pic of Taj Mahal From Her India Visit

New Delhi: Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor recently shared pictures from her travels from the past two months as the actress who has been shooting a web series visited India, Cairo and Seoul for the same.

Sharing the stunning snaps which captured each location and its beauty, Dynevor in her captions wrote, “A few from the past couple of months. Cairo to Delhi to Seoul. What a beautiful ride. Excited for you to see what we’ve made.”

Check out Phoebe Dynevor’s post here:

