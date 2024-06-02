Bridgerton actor Jessica Madsen opens up about being queer

London: Actor Jessica Madsen, known for her role in web show, Bridgerton, is marking the beginning of Pride Month in a special way. The actor took to Instagram to dedicate a post to the LGBTQ community, revealing that she is in love with a woman.

On Saturday, Jessica took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. She shared several photographs, including some artwork to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and a picture of a photograph of a march following the Stonewall Riots.

The actor also posted a simple selfie, in which she is posing for the camera in a close-up. She is wearing a colourful tie-dyed T-shirt, rainbow rhinestones on her face and a bucket hat reading: “Love Supreme”.

“In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it,” she captioned the images, with a rainbow emoji. She used #pride, #pridemonth, #loveislove, and #gaypride with the post.