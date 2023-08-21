Bridge Over Brahmani River In Angul’s Kaniha Named After Pabitra Mohan Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: The bridge built over Brahmani river in Kaniha of Angul district has been named as Pabitra Mohan Setu in memory of former Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Pabitra Mohan Pradhan.

Pradhan was also a prominent freedom fighter and Prajamandal movement leader.

A proposal to name the bridge has been approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

On July 11, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian had visited Talcher. People requested that the bridge built over the Brahmani River be named after late Pradhan.

Accordingly, the state government has named the bridge after late freedom fighter.

It is worth mentioning that this bridge, which is 511 meters long, connecting the Shiling to Talpada road, has been built at a cost of Rs 45.79 crore.