BRICS Countries Can Make Greater Contribution To World: India’s Ambassador To China

Beijing: India’s Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat said that BRICS countries as a whole, can make a greater contribution to the world, but not necessarily in conflict with international groups, adding that India participates in all the different international events as India can make a greater contribution by actively cooperating with more countries.

Speaking at a panel discussion “BRICS Cooperation: Opportunities and Challenges” as part of the 10th World Peace Forum in Beijing organized by Tsinghua University, Amb Rawat tried to dispel the notion that BRICS is trying to replace other institutions and organizations. “There are also comparisons between BRICS and other international organizations.

It seems that some people are saying that BRICS is trying to replace other institutions and organizations, but I don’t think that’s the case. Our aim is to provide more positive ideas and more initiatives for global development,” he said.

Ambassador’s remarks assume significance amid reports that BRICS may expand and enhance its clout to present an alternative alliance of the emerging markets to the West. Iran and Argentina have officially applied to join BRICS.

Ambassador Rawat began his remarks saying that these are on his own behalf and reflect his own understanding of the current situation. The discussion was attended by the Ambassadors of Russia, Brazil and South Africa to China.

Mr. Rawat congratulated China for hosting the 14th BRICS Summit last month. “Now that China is the world’s second largest economy, China still has great potential to contribute further to the world economy,” he said.

“In India, many experts say India is not an emerging country, but a re-emerging country. Brazil and other BRICS countries have their own advantages in many ways,” he added.