Nayagarh: A brick-laden mini truck overturned near Sunamuhi under Khandapada PS limits in Nayagarh district killing the driver on Wednesday.

According to reports, the truck laden with bricks was en route to Bhubaneswar from Sikharpur village when the driver lost control and the vehicle turned turtle.

While the driver, identified as Abhay Swain, died on the spot, three others sustained injuries in the mishap.

Reportedly, the injured persons have been admitted to Khandapada hospital for treatment.