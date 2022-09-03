Brian Lara Named Head Coach Of SunRisers Hyderabad

New Delhi: The SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday named West Indies legend Brian Lara as their new head coach for the upcoming seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Taking to Twitter, SunRisers confirmed the appointment, writing Lara will be head coach “for the upcoming IPL seasons.”

🚨Announcement 🚨 The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons. 🧡#OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/6dSV3y2XU2 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 3, 2022

Lara had been with the SRH camp in this year’s edition of 2022 Indian Premier League as well, playing the role of the franchise’s strategic advisor and batting consultant. This will be Lara’s first stint as the head coach of a T20 team.