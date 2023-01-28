Brian Lara Appointed Performance Mentor For West Indies

The West Indies have received a massive boost as former skipper and Caribbean legend Brian Lara will return to the fold donning the new role of a performance mentor across all international teams.

Lara is highly regarded as one of the best batters of all time, with the dynamic left-hander scoring 34 Test centuries and 19 ODI hundreds.

After a distinguished international career that lasted almost two decades, now Lara is re-joining the West Indies in an attempt to revive the fortunes of the Caribbean side. The 53-year-old is all set to work alongside all international teams and the West Indies Academy.

Lara’s primary role will be to support the various international head coaches of West Indies Cricket and to provide players with tactical advice. He will also work closely with the Director of Cricket and former teammate Jimmy Adams on strategic planning for ICC World Cup tournaments.

Just recently Lara was part of a three-person panel that delivered a report into the West Indies’ disappointing performance at last year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Trinidadian won’t waste any time in commencing his new role as he is set to join up with the men’s Test squad for their two-match tour of Zimbabwe next month.

“Having spent time with the players and coaches in Australia and in discussions with CWI, I really believe that I can help the players with their mental approach to the game and with their tactics to be more successful,” Lara said.

“I’m looking forward to joining the group in Zimbabwe and the opportunity to work with other West Indies teams later in the year.”