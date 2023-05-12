Brett Lee, Chopra Back Yashasvi Jaiswal to Earn Team India Call-up After Impressive IPL 2023

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) fans ended up getting a night to remember during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RR came into the match needing a win to end a wretched run of form they were on and bolster their chances of making it past the league stage. Not only did they win the game, they brushed aside the opposition, largely thanks to a blistering 98 not out off 47 balls by young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Rajasthan Royals opener had earlier smashed a century against Mumbai Indians in the 1000th game in IPL history, while He has already scored 575 runs in 12 innings this season. The 21-year-old has left many cricketers of past and present impressed and there is a lot of talk about Jaiswal making his senior India debut very soon.

Former Australian pacer Bret Lee, as well as former Indian batters Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra, backed Jaiswal to get an Indian call-up very soon, while Raina said that Jaiswal might be in the fray for the ODI World Cup 2023 as well.

Commentating on the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, Raina urged the Indian selectors to include the youngster in their plans for the ODI World Cup straight away.

“If I was the Indian selector, I would have signed him today itself for the World Cup because he is in a very fresh mind,” said Raina.

At the same time, former Bret Lee took to Twitter and urged the Indian selectors to pick Yashasvi Jaiswal for the Indian team right away.

“Get him in the Indian team now @BCCI! Yashasvi Jaiswal,” tweeted Lee.

Akash Chopra also backed the youngster to don the famous blue Indian jersey in the ‘next 3 months’.

“Yashasvi will be wearing the Indian Blue Jersey in the next 3 months. There’s no doubt about it. And it’s not just because of his stellar IPL form…he’s been absolutely brilliant in the domestic circuit for a few years now. Special talent,” tweeted Chopra.

Yashasvi is the leading Indian run-scorer in IPL 2023, just a solitary run behind the Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis after his mind-boggling 98-run knock against KKR.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also praised Jaiswal in the post-match presentation ceremony after Mumbai’s victory over the Royals as Jaiswal was adjudged the Player of the Match for his century.

“I was just asking him, ‘Where is that power coming from’. Because last year I did not see so many sixes. He was timing it so nicely. He said he’s been spending a lot of time in the gym which is good because he has got a lot of talent and the kind of domestic season he has had, he has taken that form into the IPL. I wish that he continues that form. It’s good for him, for Indian cricket and obviously good for RR,” said Rohit.