Aparajita Sarangi Urges Odisha CM To Prepare Comprehensive Development Plan For Dhauli Stupa

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi wrote a letter to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, urging him to prepare a comprehensive development plan for Dhauli Shanti Stupa.

“To my utter dismay, I found one of the top tourist attractions of the state languishing for want of proper maintenance and for lack of implementation of a holistic development plan for Dhauli,” the letter read.

In her letter, she also alleged that a fund of Rs 5 crore had been sanctioned by the Centre in 2005, and ‘a large portion of this amount from GOI was misappropriated and a portion was diverted for activities other than the components for which funds had been released by GOI.’