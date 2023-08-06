Breach In Puri Canal Embankment Near Balakati In Khordha

Bhubaneswar: A 20-feet breach occurred in the Puri canal embankment near Balakati on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The breach was spotted at south embankment near the canal syphon in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to reports, the closure of canal gates of Bhargavi and Chandanpur led to overflow of water in the Puri canal which caused the breach.

Now the gates were opened following the water level has started receding.

Locals along with the Water Resources department personnel swung into action to bring the overflowing water under control.

Meanwhile, water level in Hirakud dam is increasing. The water level stood at 621.95 feet in the morning today. The water is being discharged through 20 gates now.

The inflow of water into the reservoir is 3,88,931 per sec while 3,55,793 cuse water is being released per second, dam authorities informed.