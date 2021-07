Breach In Indravati Lift Canal Inundates Acres Of Cropland

Kalahandi: Panic gripped the locals of Dharmagarh in Kalahandi district after a 10-feet breach developed in the Indravati lift canal.

Several acres of agricultural land submerged following the breach.

The incident happened while releasing water from the canal.

Locals cite poor quality work and uncontrolled release of water as the reason behind the breach.

Farmers in Majhiguda and nearby villages are likely to be affected.