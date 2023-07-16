Breach Becomes Nightmare For People In Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: Incessant rainfall and subsequent rise in water level in river followed by breach in embankment has inundated several low-lying areas in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district.

According to sources, Water over-flowed on Jagatsinghpur-Cuttack main road following breaches at two places of Machhagaon canal.

Reportedly, a 15ft breach at Daleighai and 20 ft breach at Tarikunda; led to the floodhlike situation.

On the other hand, water had also entered several shops at Tarikunda market.

The Odisha government on Saturday directed the district administrations to remain ready as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and the weather office predicted more showers.

Parts of the state, mainly its coastal region, continued to receive heavy downpours throughout the day. Normal lives were affected as the showers lead to waterlogging in many areas, officials said.