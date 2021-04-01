Brazil’s March Covid Death Toll Crosses 60K

Brasilia: Some 66,570 people in Brazil died of Covid-19 in March, more than double the previous monthly record, figures show.

The country’s health service has been pushed to the brink as cases of the virus continue to climb.

President Jair Bolsonaro has faced intense criticism for his handling of the crisis and was hit by high-profile resignations this week.

But on Wednesday he again railed against lockdown measures imposed by local governors and mayors.