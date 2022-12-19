Brazilian Legend Pele Congratulates Messi, Shares Special Message For Mbappe

After Messi helped Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup title against France, Brazil soccer legend Pele took to Instagram to heap praise on the star of the tournament.

Pele congratulated Argentina and admitted that Messi deserved to win the trophy. He also hailed Mbappe for for scoring a World Cup final hat-trick a first of its kind since 1966.

“Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend, Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the future of our sport. And I couldn’t fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling now,” he wrote.

Argentina beat France 4-2 via penalty shootout to win their first World Cup trophy in 36 years.