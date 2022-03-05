Brazil to issue humanitarian visas, permits, for individuals fleeing Ukraine

Rio: Brazil’s government said on Friday it would issue temporary humanitarian visas and residency permits for Ukrainian nationals and other individuals who have been affected or displaced by the conflict with Russia.

The visas will be valid for 180 days, and arriving Ukrainians can apply for residency permits lasting two years, according to the text published in the nation’s official gazette.

Brazil will require, among other documents, a certificate attesting to the person’s clean criminal record.

Brazilian media have reported that the country has Latin America’s biggest population of Ukrainians and their descendants, ranging between 500,000 and 600,000, according to an estimate from Ukraine’s embassy.