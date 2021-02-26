Bran Whole Wheat Muffins Recipe

New Delhi: Wholesome, healthy bran muffins are made with whole grains and milk. Try this easy muffin recipe for evening snacks.

Ingredients Of Bran Whole Wheat Muffins

1 1/2 cups wheat bran cereal

1 cup non-fat milk

1/2 cup apple sauce

1 egg

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour ( maida)

1/2 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

A few sprinkles of dark chocolate chips or raisins per muffin.

Directions: