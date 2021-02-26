Bran Whole Wheat Muffins
Bran Whole Wheat Muffins Recipe

New Delhi: Wholesome, healthy bran muffins are made with whole grains and milk. Try this easy muffin recipe for evening snacks.

Ingredients Of Bran Whole Wheat Muffins

  • 1 1/2 cups wheat bran cereal
  • 1 cup non-fat milk
  • 1/2 cup apple sauce
  • 1 egg
  • 2/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour ( maida)
  • 1/2 cup whole wheat flour (atta)
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • A few sprinkles of dark chocolate chips or raisins per muffin.

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Grease muffin cups or use paper muffin liners.
  3. Make the apple sauce by stewing the apples mixed with lime juice, brown sugar and cinnamon. you can store this in an airtight container for up to a week.
  4. Mix together wheat bran and milk, and let stand for 10 minutes.
  5. In a large bowl, mix together applesauce, egg, brown sugar, and vanilla. Beat in bran mixture. Sift together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stir into bran mixture until just blended. Add chocolate chips.
  6. Scoop into muffin cups.
  7. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the edges have browned and the top is set.
