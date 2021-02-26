Bran Whole Wheat Muffins Recipe
Wholesome, healthy bran muffins are made with whole grains and milk. Try this easy muffin recipe for evening snacks.
Ingredients Of Bran Whole Wheat Muffins
- 1 1/2 cups wheat bran cereal
- 1 cup non-fat milk
- 1/2 cup apple sauce
- 1 egg
- 2/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour ( maida)
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour (atta)
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- A few sprinkles of dark chocolate chips or raisins per muffin.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Grease muffin cups or use paper muffin liners.
- Make the apple sauce by stewing the apples mixed with lime juice, brown sugar and cinnamon. you can store this in an airtight container for up to a week.
- Mix together wheat bran and milk, and let stand for 10 minutes.
- In a large bowl, mix together applesauce, egg, brown sugar, and vanilla. Beat in bran mixture. Sift together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Stir into bran mixture until just blended. Add chocolate chips.
- Scoop into muffin cups.
- Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until the edges have browned and the top is set.