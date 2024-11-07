Brampton: The Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton has suspended one of its priests following allegations of spreading “violent rhetoric” during recent clashes.

The incident occurred on November 3, 2024, when a protest by a group carrying Khalistani flags escalated into violence at the temple grounds.

The protest, which coincided with a consular event attended by Indian officials, saw demonstrators clashing with temple attendees. Videos circulating on social media showed scenes of fistfights and individuals striking each other with poles. The priest’s involvement in these events led to his suspension, as confirmed by Madhusudan Lama, President of the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown condemned the priest’s actions, urging the community to refrain from responding to violence and hate. “We must continue to be the country where the rule of law is followed,” he stated, emphasizing the need for harmony between Sikh and Hindu communities.

The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council also denounced the violence, calling for peace and unity.