Brajrajnagar Bypoll: BJD Supremo Congratulates Party Candidate Alaka Mohanty For Landslide Victory

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated party candidate Alaka Mohanty for registering a landslide victory in the Brajarajnagar bypoll.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik also thanked the people of Brajrajnagar for their unwavering love and dedication of all the party workers for sincere efforts. This victory has further strengthened our commitment to public service, the Odisha CM added.

ବ୍ରଜରାଜନଗର ଉପନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ବିପୁଳ ଭୋଟରେ ବିଜୟୀ ହୋଇଥିବା @bjd_odisha ର ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ଶ୍ରୀମତି ଅଳକା ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ଅକୁଣ୍ଠ ଭଲପାଇବା ଦେଇଥିବାରୁ ବ୍ରଜରାଜନଗରବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ସହ ନିଷ୍ଠାପର ଉଦ୍ୟମ କରିଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ କର୍ମୀ ଭାଇଭଉଣୀଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏହି ବିଜୟ ଆମର ସେବା ସଙ୍କଳ୍ପକୁ ଆହୁରି ଦୃଢ କରିଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 3, 2022

While an official confirmation is yet to come from the Chief Electoral Officer, BJD’s Alaka Mohanty outclassed nearest rival Congress’ Kishore Patel by securing nearly 65,000 votes more. BJP’s Radharani Panda secured in the 3rd position.

Counting of votes for the high-voltage bypoll for Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency in Jharsuguda district started at Jharsuguda Engineering College from 8 am and continued till 3 pm on Friday. On May 31, around 71.53 percent (1,53,716) of the 2,14,878 eligible voters had exercised their franchise in the by-poll which was necessitated by the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December 2021.