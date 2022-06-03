Brajrajnagar by-poll vote counting begins amid tight security

Jharsuguda: Counting of votes for the high-voltage bypoll for Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency in Jharsuguda district started at Jharsuguda Engineering College from 8 am on Friday.

The result will decide the fate of 11 candidates in fray.

Earlier on Thursday, Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer, SK Lohani had informed regarding the time of the vote counting. A total of 20 rounds of counting will be held, added the CEO.

As many as 71.53 percent (1,53,716) of the 2,14,878 eligible voters have exercised their franchise in the by-poll held on May 31 following the death of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty in December 2021.

The EVM vote counts will be taken up after counting postal ballots. There will be a total of 14 counting tables with three staff at each table.

The CEO further added that the candidates will be allowed to engage agents to supervise the counting process. A counting assistant, a counting supervisor, and a micro observer will be allotted to each table, added reports.

It is pertinent to mention that the results will be announced after each round of counting and are expected to be over by around 3 PM.