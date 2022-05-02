Brajarajnagar To Go For By-Polls On May 31

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday informed that the bypoll for the Brajarajnagar assembly constituency will be held on May 31.

As per the notification, the gazette notification will be issued on May 4 while the last day for nomination will be May 11.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination is May 17. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 3, the notification added.

Reportedly, the bypoll for the constituency was necessitated after the demise of BJD legislator Kishore Kumar Mohanty. Mohanty passed away on December 30 after suffering from heart stroke.