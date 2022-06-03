Brajarajnagar Bypoll: BJD Tops, Congress Climbs To Second, BJP At Third Spot

Brajarajnagar: After BJD candidate Alka Mohanty emerged victorious in the bye-election to the Brajrajnagar assembly seat in Jharsuguda district, the Election Commission of India has released a candidate wise report on Friday.

While BJD candidate Alaka Mohanty won by getting 93,953 votes Congress’ Kishore Chandra Patel and BJP’s Radharani Panda remained in second and third positions respectively. Patel bagged 27831 votes while Panda got 22630 total votes in the bye-election, the report said.

Apart from these three, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Ramesh Kumar Tripathy got a total of 3105 votes.

A total of 1511 voters cast their votes by pressing the NOTA (None of the Above) button and a total of six independent candidates contested in this bye-election.

The bypoll was necessitated as MLA Kishore Mohanty, the husband of the BJD candidate, died in December last year.

This is the first time since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls that the BJP was struggling at the third spot, with the Congress coming up in the second spot.