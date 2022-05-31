Brajarajnagar ByPoll: Benkmura Villagers Boycott Polls To Protest Govt Apathy

Jharsuguda: In what is being seen as an extreme step to register protest against government apathy, voters Benkmura in Brajarajnagar assembly constituency in Jharsuguda district did not vote in the bye-elections on Tuesday.

According to sources, around 272 residents of Benkamura village in Pandri gram panchayat under Lakhanpur block under Brajrajnagar constituency had unanimously decided not to cast vote in this by-election.

The Benkamura villagers boycotted the bye-elections on the grounds that the government has failed to provide the village with basic facilities like education.

The decision was taken after their age-old demand of reopening a primary school in the locality, was not paid attention to even after regular representation to the government.

According to the villagers, the primary school was suddenly closed by the administration last year and merged with another primary school in Balanda village. Now the distance to the school from Benkamura village is 3 km. A jungle falls along the way which creates fear among the children for wild animals.

“We have demanded several times that we need this primary school to be reopened. Last year the government closed this school without giving proper justification, following our children are facing a lot of problems. So we decided not to cast our votes today as the government did not fulfil our basic amenity here,” a villager said.

There were 272 registered voters in the village but none of them voted. All villagers sat in front of booth number 85 and staged a silent protest.

Reportedly, the polling for the by-election to Brajrajnagar Assembly Constituency concluded Tuesday evening in a peaceful manner with 71.90 per cent voter turnout recorded till 7.30 pm.