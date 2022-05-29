Brajarajnagar Bypoll: 2.14 Lakh People To Cast Vote In 279 Booths

Bhubaneswar: Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Lohani on Sunday said that a total of 2.14 lakh persons will cast their votes in the bypoll to the Brajarajnagar assembly constituency scheduled on May 31.

The Election Commission of India has approved 279 booths for the bypoll out of which 22 are new booths and a total of 60 booths have been identified as sensitive, the CEO said.

“Webcasting will be done in 50 per cent of the booths and a total of 1,000 police personnel will be deployed for security,” Lohani added.

The counting of votes will be done on June 3 and the results will be announced the same day.