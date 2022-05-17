Brajarajnagar By-Poll: Three Withdraw Nominations, 11 Candidates In Fray

Jharsuguda: Three candidates withdrew their nominations for the bye-election to the Brajarajnagar Assembly seat on the last day for withdrawal of nominations today.

The election is scheduled to be held on May 31. After the withdrawal of nominations, a total of 11 candidates remain in the fray.

Independent candidates Tapan Swain, Parbati Behera and Manoj Pradhan withdrew their nominations.

Earlier nominations of 14 candidates were valid after scrutiny. A fierce fight is expected between the candidates of BJD, BJP and Congress for the Brajarajnagar seat.

While BJD has fielded former MLA Kishore Mohanty’s widow Alaka Mohanty as its candidate, the BJP has fielded former MLA Radharani Panda, former minister Kishore Patel is the Congress candidate and Ramesh Kumar Tripathy is the candidate from CPI.

The seat had fallen vacant after the untimely demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty, necessitating a by-poll.