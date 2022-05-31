Brajarajnagar By-election Concludes Peacefully With 71.90 % Voter Turnout

Jharsuguda: The polling for the by-election to Brajrajnagar Assembly Constituency concluded Tuesday evening in a peaceful manner with 71.90 per cent voter turnout recorded till 7.30 pm. The district administration had made extensive arrangements at all polling stations to maintain law and order during the bypoll.

Around 11 per cent of voting was recorded till 9 am, 32 per cent till 11 am, 48 per cent till 1 pm, 57 per cent till 3 pm and 69 per cent till 5 pm. The voting process started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm on Tuesday. The fate of the 11 candidates contesting for Brajrajnagar Assembly seat will be decided on June 3rd.

The final voters’ turnout in the by-poll stands at 71.90 per cent, read a notification issued by the Officer of the Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda late on Tuesday.

While the Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency had recorded 78 per cent polling in 2019 assembly polls, the poll percentage might exceed the last poll figure this time, the CEO said adding that there was a good number of voters turnout at the pink booths set up with only women polling agents.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani, no untoward incident has been reported from any booth so far. Though there were some glitches in the EVMs at a few places, three ballot units, control units, and VVPAT were replaced, he informed.

Jharsuguda District Collector Saroj Kumar Samal and Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain also visited and inspected the sensitive booths in the Assembly Constituency.

The Brajrajnagar Assembly Constituency has a total of 2,14,878 voters, including 1.10 lakh men, 1,04,811 lakh women and 17 Transgender.

A total of 1,228 polling officers (including Reserve) were deployed for smooth conduct of the bye-election today. A total of 970 police officers and staff, including three companies from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), were also deployed.

A total of 79 booths were set up for the bye-election, including five pink booths, 30 model booths and 60 sensitive booths

Also Read: Brajarajnagar ByPoll: Benkmura Villagers Boycott Polls To Protest Govt Apathy

Also Read: Another Polling Official Dies During Brajrajnagar Bypoll