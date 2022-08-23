BrahMos missile misfire: IAF sacks Group Captain, 2 Wing Commanders

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday terminated the services of three officers after they were primarily been held responsible for the BrahMos missile misfire incident on March 9, 2022.

According to news agency ANI, the services of a Group Captain and two Wing Commanders were terminated by the central government with immediate effect. Termination orders have been served upon the officers today.

A BrahMos missile, which was accidentally fired on March 9, 2022, had landed inside Pakistan. A Court of Inquiry (Col) was set up to establish the facts of the case, including fixing responsibility for the incident.

The CoI has found that deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by three officers led to the accidental firing of the missile, PTI reported.