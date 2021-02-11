Brahmeshswar temple: Endowment Commissioner urges NMA to withdraw heritage bylaws

Bhubaneswar: The Endowment Commissioner has urged National Monuments Authority (NMA) to withdraw of draft notification on heritage bylaws for Brahmeshwar temple here.

In a letter to the NMA it said the draft notification will impact upon Sevayats, devotees as well as inhabitants living near the Lord Brahmeshwar Deb at Badagada.

Large number of Hindu devotees are coming across the state and outside to offer prayers at Brahmeshswar Deb temple, the letter said and added that such notification will adversely affect their interest.

The letter from the State Endowment Commissioner said Odisha government has recently undertaken Integrated Development Plan and the temple of Lord Brahmeshwar Deb will be included in the above-mentioned plan.

Neither the trustees and Sevayats nor the inhabitants were consulted on the matter before issuing the public notice, the letter said and added that Sri Brahmeshswar Temple at Badagada is an ancient one carrying religious importance.