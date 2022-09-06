Brahmastra To Become Biggest Opening After Pandemic In Terms Of Advance Booking Collections

Mumbai: One of the heavily anticipated movies of recent times Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9 at the theatres. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a mega-budget fantasy adventure film featuring multi-stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Movie tickets have been selling at a rapid speed, making it the biggest advance in the pandemic period. On top of that, Bahubali director SS Rajamouli film be presenting the film in the South.

VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT… #Brahmāstra advance booking status… *OFFICIAL STATEMENT* from #PVR… All set for a FLYING START at the #BO. pic.twitter.com/WSJ3CXhdCr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2022

Trade analysts have been reviewing Brahmastra’s numbers and they say the film could end up being the highest-opening Hindi film in the pandemic era. Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 410 crore, Brahmastra fans have started buying the tickets for the first day and weekends. The film has reportedly sold more than 1 lakh tickets in the three national chains, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

As per Monday night’s data, 92,000 Brahmastra tickets have been sold. By today, it will zoom past the two big films (RRR and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) which also means, the nett and gross collections of Brahmastra will cross RRR (1.05 Lakh tickets) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (1.03 Lakh tickets) earnings.

Brahmastra box office collection day 1 looks great for a grand opening in the range of Rs 22-25 crore nett, which would easily place it on top ahead of every other Bollywood movie in 2022. In another report in Sacnilk, Brahmastra has seen advance booking of Rs 6.60 crore by Sunday, of which the 3D version alone accounts for Rs 5.5 crore. The numbers are expected to rise significantly when more 2D shows open. Also, the dubbed versions’ advance bookings will open from Wednesday.