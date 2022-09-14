Brahmastra 2 Release Date is OUT, Ayan Mukerji Shares Details About ‘Dev, The Antagonist’

Mumbai: Brahmastra Part One Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt was released on September 9 and since then the film is making noise at the box office.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has revealed that there will be more light, very soon as Brahmastra’s second part – Dev will be back on the big screen, faster. The film, which ended after teasing its sequel titled Brahmastra: Part Two Dev, will be released in December 2025.

Ayan Mukerji revealed that the second part is based on Dev, who is the antagonist. The internet is flooded with fan theories about how Brahmastra will move forward and who will play Dev. There are several names that have been coming around the role of Dev, from Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh to Ranbir Kapoor.

Ayan revealed that Brahmastra: Part Two Dev will switch between the past and the present and how Dev impacts the universe. He said, “I can answer very few things about Dev. The idea was to create a very clear indication about where we are going next with the storytelling. Now we are really getting into the story of our antagonist. Decoding it, giving you some hook to hang on to for part two. Dev is the fulcrum of the entire Brahmastra trilogy,” Ayan said.

“The problems that this community and the world will face because of Brahmastra, what is the real stress with it. All of this will actually unfold in Dev’s story. His story is meant to take us back into his past but also he has returned into the present. So, the idea is, we will be continuing the present story, but also telling you the story of the past,” Mukerji said.