Brad Pitt Starrer ‘Bullet Train’ Set To Release In India In August

Mumbai: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt’s upcoming film “Bullet Train” is all set to make its debut in Indian theatres on August 5.

Reportedly, the action-comedy film will be released in four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced on Wednesday.

“Bullet Train” also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Logan Lerman, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.