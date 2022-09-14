Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Out! Watch Here

New Delhi: The trailer of the much-anticipated film, Babylon starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Tobey Maguire and more has been released.

Take a Look:

Talking about the film, Babylon captures a time in Hollywood when the silent movie era was about to be replaced by the talkies. The film captures a vibe in 1920s Los Angeles when Hollywood was all about non-stop partying and living an excess life. Apart from Pitt and Robbie, the film also stars Diego Calva Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and Samara Weaving.

Babylon has been directed by La La Land fame director Damien Chazelle. The film is slated to release on December 25 in the US and will later receive a bigger release on January 6. From the trailer, it looks like the film will be an Oscars contender.