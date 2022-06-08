Brad Pitt alleges Angelina Jolie is intentionally ‘inflicting harm’ with vineyard sale

New York: Angelina Jolie “sought to inflict harm” on her former husband Brad Pitt when she sold her stake in their co-owned vineyard to a Russian oligarch, new legal documents have claimed.

Pitt is suing his ex-wife for selling her stake in the French vineyard they bought together in 2008.

He said her decision to sell her share to a Russian oligarch forced him into partnership with “a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions”.

Jolie has not yet publicly commented.

Brad Pitt sued his former wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in a French winery they had bought together to a Russian businessman back in February. The couple also got married and spent several family holidays in the South of France vineyard and home Château Miraval. In Brad Pitt’s latest court filing in his ongoing battle with Angelina, the actor claimed that his ex-wife, intentionally “sought to inflict harm on” him by selling her interests in the wine company, according to People.

The actor’s legal team wrote in the documents, which were filed at Los Angeles County Superior Court, that Château Miraval turned out to be his passion project that grew “into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine” through his hard work. On the other hand, Angelina contributed nothing to the success of the business, claimed Brad Pitt. His filing document all said “Angelina Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Brad Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating his contractual rights,”

Now, the actor is seeking damages in monetary terms and has demanded that the sale made by his ex-wife should be declared “null and void.” Brad is asking for a trial by jury as he is suing for “breach of implied-in-fact contract, breach of quasi-contract, pleaded in the alternative; breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; abuse of rights under Article 6-1 of the Luxembourg Civil Code, tortious interference with contractual relations, tortious interference with prospective business relations; and constructive trust,” as per a report by People.

The Oscar-winning couple had bought a controlling interest in Miraval, which is in the village of Correns in southeastern France, between Marseille and Nice. They were married there in 2014.