Bracewell’s Onslaught Goes Waste As India Snatch High Scoring Thriller Against New Zealand

Hyderabad: The double century of Shubman Gill and a four-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj guided team India to a victory by 12 runs in the first ODI against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Opted to bat first, team India posted a total of 349/8 in 50 overs after Shubman Gill smashed 208 and brought up his maiden double ton. Later, New Zealand started off on a bad note as they lost quick wickets but Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner (57) struck a huge partnership and brought the visitors back into the game.

However, Mohammed Siraj struck twice and dismissed Santner and Henry Shipley in one over and built some pressure on New Zealand.

Later, Bracewell anchored the innings and smashed 140 runs but Shardul Thakur dismissed him in the last over as the hosts claimed a 12-run win. Apart from Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur scalped two wickets each. With this win, India take 1-0 lead in the three-match series