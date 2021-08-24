BPUT Declares Results Of Online Semester Exams 2021

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) has published the results of online even semester (regular/back) examinations of various courses. Students can check their results by visiting www.bputexam.in.

According to a notification issued by the varsity, the results of 6th, 8th and 10th semesters of B.Arch, 8th semester of B.Plan, 6th semester of M.Arch (Habitat Design), 4th semester of M.Sc and 10th semester of M.Sc (integrated) have been published on the official website of the university.

Similarly, the results of 4th semester of M.Tech and MBA, 4th and 6th semester of MBA (Part Time), 6th, 8th and 10th semesters of I-MBA, 6th and 8th of B. Pharm and 4th semester of M.Pharm have also been declared.

“The results so published are provisional, and students who have fulfilled minimum pass credit requirement of the course as per the academic regulations of the university, their Provisional Certificate and Grade Sheets will be generated and be made available on-line on 25.08.2021,” the notification read.

“The results of examinees against whom WHOR is mentioned are required to submit a written statement in their favour showing why they will not be booked under Mal Practice. The University will intimate them separately,” it added.