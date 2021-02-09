BPUT Act Amendment Bill Gets Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved the Biju Patnaik University of Technology Act, 2002 Amendment Bill, in order to ensure smooth functioning and academic excellence in the varsity.

It has been proposed to redefine the term “Constituent College” in the BPUT Act as a college established and controlled by the University so as to convert the status of Government engineering colleges from constituent colleges of BPUT and bring them under their respective autonomous Board of Governors for proper administration.

From the date of commencement of this Amendment Act, CET Bhubaneswar shall cease to be a constituent college of BPUT and shall be an affiliated college with its Board of Governors functioning as its apex body.

It is proposed to re-designate the conventional designation of Professor, Reader and Lecturer as Professor, Associate professor and Assistant Professor in line with the All India pattern and as per AICTE norms.

A new section has been inserted wherein the Chancellor shall be competent to issue direction or instruction not inconsistent with the provisions of this Act and Statutes on any matter connected with the University when any authority or Vice-Chancellor fails to act in accordance with the provisions of this Act, Statutes, or Regulations. It is similar to Section 5(9) of Odisha Universities Act.

In order to bring uniformity with other state universities, it is proposed to fix the term of office of the Vice-Chancellor, BPUT as 4 years instead of the current term of 5 years.

It has been proposed that a disciplinary committee consisting of three members headed by a Professor will be constituted by the Vice-Chancellor to finalise disciplinary action against the students of the BPUT, as and when required, and Vice-Chancellor to act as Appellate Authority against the orders of Disciplinary Committee so constituted.

It is proposed to appoint an officer belonging to the Odisha Administrative Service, not below the rank of Joint Secretary to Government, as the Registrar of BPUT for ensuring better and efficient management of the work of the University.

Similarly, it is proposed to appoint an officer not below the rank of Joint Secretary to Government belonging to the Odisha Finance Service as the Finance Officer of the University.

It is proposed that the Chancellor/ Vice-Chancellor shall constitute Selection Committee for recruitment of teaching/ non-teaching posts of the University with prior approval of the Government.

Since Skill Development & Technical Education Department is the administrative department of BPUT, the words ‘Industries Department’ appearing in different sections of this Act shall be substituted by ‘Skill Development & Technical Education Department’.

One Principal of any Government Engineering College shall be nominated by Government to the Board of BPUT for better coordination.

University shall submit its annual report within six months from the closure of each financial year to the Government for placing the same before the Odisha Legislative Assembly.