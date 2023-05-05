Boyanika observes 67th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Indian Handloom Craft has occupied a significant place in the Globe due to its intricacy and exclusiveness. Handloom symbolizes the ethos of vibrant Indian Culture and Civilization. The contribution of Odisha Handloom to Indian Handloom Industry is always immense & immemorable.

Boyanika, the only Apex organization in the State for marketing of the Handwoven of Odisha is celebrating its 67th Foundation Day ceremony today i.e. on 05/05/2023. The celebration at Western Market Building has been inaugurated by Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary to Govt., H, T & H Deptt., Govt. of Odisha. Sj. Ranedra Pratap Swain, Hon’ble Minister, Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Fisheries & ARD inaugurated the ceremony today evening in presence of Smt. Sulochana Das, Hon’ble Mayor, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Sri Shovan Krishna Sahu, Director of Textiles & Handloom, Odisha, Sj. Prakash Meher, President, Boyanika, Smt. Pranati Chhotray, Managing Director, Boyanika, officials of H, T & H Deptt., Odisha and Members of Management Committee of Boyanika at Boyanika Exclusive, Boyan Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Boyanika has been established as a trend setting example in cooperative sector of the State as a business model where commercial results are integrally tied to the sustainable livelihoods of marginalized rural citizens like landless weavers of the State. During the year 2022-23, Boyanika has achieved a remarkable Sales Turnover of Rs.162.00 Crore and aims to achieve a target of Rs.200.00 Crore during 2023-24.

Apart from the successful business, to fulfill the social and economical commitment towards weavers of Odisha for their sustainable livelihood, turn around steps have been taken by Boyanika for Brand Building of Odisha Handwovens through participation in International events, Publicity campaign, Organization of N.H Expo, Special Expos etc.

Boyanika will go on with the expanded view for exploring every new horizon of marketing during coming years.