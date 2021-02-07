Boyanika Launches Wedding Collection At National Handloom Expo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Handloom WCS Ltd.- Boyanika is the oldest apex organisation of the state to promote the Odisha Handwovens and works for the all-round development of weaver-artisans in the State. The livelihood of weavers depends on the better marketing of their products- which is facilitated by Boyanika.

Since, more than one year, Boyanika has started marketing the Designers’ Garments prepared by its empanelled designers. Garments prepared under Wedding Collection adds another feather to it.

This sale of Wedding Collection is inaugurated by Smt. Shubha Sarma, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Govt., H,T & H Deptt., Govt. of Odisha on 07.02.2021 at 6.30PM in the presence of Sri Sobhan Kumar Sahoo, IRS, Director, NIFT, Bhubaneswar, Sri Jyoti Prakash Das, OAS, Director of Textiles & Managing Director, Boyanika and other dignitaries of Deptt.

In this juncture of rapid diversification in product and design towards fashion clothing, Odisha handwovens like Sambalpuri & Nuapatna Ikat Saree, Sonepuri Bomkai, Kotpad Vegetable Sarees, Scarfs and fabrics, Gopalpur Tassar fabrics have created niche for themselves in the state as well as country.