Boyanika achieves sales turnover of 128.85 Cr in 2021-22

Bhubaneswar: Boyanika, the only Apex organization in the State for marketing of the Handwoven of Odisha is celebrating its 66th Foundation Day ceremony today. The celebration is observed at Boyanika Exclusive, Boyan Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Shyambhakta Mishra, Managing Director, Boyanika and officials of HT&H Department, Odisha, today at 6PM.

Boyanika has been established as a trend setting example in cooperative sector of the State as a business model where commercial results are integrally tied to the sustainable livelihoods of marginalized rural citizens like landless weavers of the State.

During the year 2021-22, Boyanika has achieved a remarkable sales turnover of Rs. 128.85 Crore and aims to achieve a target of Rs. 163.90 Crore during 2022-23.

Apart from the successful business, to fulfill the social and economical commitment towards weavers of Odisha for their sustainable livelihood, turn around steps have been taken by Boyanika for Brand Building of Odisha Handwovens through participation in International events, publicity campaign, Organization of National Handloom Expo, Special Expos etc.

Boyanika will go on with the expanded view for exploring every new horizon of marketing during coming years.

Indian Handloom Craft has occupied a significant place in the Globe due to its intricacy and exclusiveness. Handloom symbolizes the ethos of vibrant Indian Culture and Civilization. The contribution of Odisha Handloom to Indian Handloom Industry is always immense and immemorable.