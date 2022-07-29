Boy Who Attempted Suicide After Elder Brother’s Death Dies

Bhubaneswar: The 14-year-old boy who had attempted suicide by consuming poison on Thursday after hearing about the death of his elder brother died during treatment at Patnagarh sub-divisional hospital in Bolangir district.

The deceased identified as Biswajit Putel of Kumbharkhan village under Belpada police limits of the district had consumed poison after learning that his elder brother Deepak Putel (25) had drowned during fishing at Cheliamal Dam near Jhankripali village late Wednesday evening.

